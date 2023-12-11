County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 11, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Posey, William, 40, Fort Washakie, Probation & Parole, No Available Narrative

Sittingeagle, Jaylee, 28, Arapahoe, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: “was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined that she had hit and scratched a 43 yoa male.”

Bell, James, 51, Riverton, U.S. Marshals Warrant & possession of methamphetamine, Available Narrative: “Male sitting in the back of the Post Office lobby who appears intoxicated. Officers contacted James Bell, 51 yoa from Riverton and routine checks for wants produced a US Marshall’s warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody and a search of his person produced a glass pipe which contained methamphetamine residue and so he was also charged with possession of that substance.”

Clark, Crystal, 28, Riverton, FCSO Warrant, No Available Narrative

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft (Larceny): Federal Blvd, 3:32 PM, Available Narrative: “A new 55″ ONN TV was stolen from one of the rooms. A report was taken and a suspect has been named.”

Child Abu/Neg: Forest Drive, 4:25 PM, Available Narrative: “Three children had been taken into protective custody and a report was taken documenting the circumstances and forwarded to Investigations for follow-up.”

Asslt Simple: E Fremont Ave, 11:48 AM, Available Narrative: “Corey Hill, 30 yoa from Riverton was cited for Battery after it was determined he had head butted a 34 yoa female leaving her with a cut lip.”

Theft (Larceny): Federal Blvd, 4:41 PM, Available Narrative: “2 JUVENILES CAME IN AND STOLE A BOTTLE OF COLOGNE – Cologne was valued at $45. A report was taken.”