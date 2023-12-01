County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 1, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Jenkins, Adelia, 35, Arapahoe, 2 City Warrants, Available Narrative: “The original call was for a fight between the two but responding officers found no evidence of that when they arrived. A routine check for wants produced two Riverton City warrants for Adelia Jenkins, 35 yoa from Arapahoe and she was arrested”

Bell, Alexia, 21, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, Felony Endangering Children, Available Narrative: “While investigating another unrelated incident officers made contact with a number of individuals who were sitting in a car in the motel parking lot. Further investigation produced a large amount of drug paraphernalia to include at least 12 pipes of the type used to consume illegal drugs and a number of bags containing methamphetamine residue. Alexia Bell, 21 yo from Riverton was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine and, due to the fact that there were two infant children in the car, felony Endangering Children. Auburn Bell, 24 yoa from Riverton was charged with possession of methamphetamine. The children were released to a relative”

Bell, Auburn, 24, Riverton, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: See Above

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 12:51 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject fleeing from a shoplifting; “Store employees recognized an individual who had been involved in earlier shoplifting incidents pushing a shopping cart full of unpaid items out of the store. When they confronted him he abandoned the cart in the parking lot and ran. The cart was recovered along with $826.93 worth of merchandise and a report was taken with charges pending against the suspect”

Fraud: N Federal Blvd., 2:55 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a counterfeit bill; “A report was taken and surveillance footage will be reviewed when it becomes available. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence”