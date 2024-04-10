County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 9, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Addison, Kenneth, 39, Lander, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated individual passed out on the floor of the library with a bottle of alcohol next to him; “Responding officer located Kenneth Addison, 39 yoa from Lander and routine checks revealed an active Riverton Municipal warrant for which he was arrested”

Norse, Rudolph, 55, Riverton, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Responding officers contacted those involved, and arrested Rudolph Norse 55 yoa from Riverton, and Doug Bigmedicine 46 yoa from Ethete for trespassing because they had been issued no trespass notices for the involved business on a prior occasion. Keno Goggles 39 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested on an active Riverton Municipal warrant”

Bigmedicine, Doug, 46, Ethete, Trespassing, Available Narrative: See above

Goggles, Keno, 39, Fort Washakie, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

Timbana, Teresa, 33, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised pg a fight between two subjects; “Teresa Timbana 33 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery, after it was determined that she had assaulted a 35 yoa male household member”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: W Sunset Drive, 8:06 Am, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen pills; “Pills were left in her purse in the unlocked locker in the women’s dressing room at the pool. report taken”

Vandalism: E Main Street, 9:06 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of vandalized building; “Multiple alley side buildings were vandalized with green spray paint. Officers have located a surveillance camera in the area and will be reviewing footage for possible further information”

Assault: Airport Road, 4:48 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject walked into a classroom and threw student to the ground; “Report taken for documentation, at the request of RP”

Property Destruction: E Fremont Ave. 10:03 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject broke a window out of a building; “Responding officers located Darrah Perez 44 yoa from Riverton, in Riverton City Park who matched the given description, and charged her with Destruction of Property. Damage to the window was estimated at $500”

Suspicious Circumstance: S Federal Blvd., 2:53 AM, Available Narrative: “Someone discharged fire arm, 3 shots approx 3 ago, prior to shots heard knocking on the door, inquired someone to come to door, do not hear the mat this time, rp resides next door, did not hear any vehicles leave the area – UTL source of shots”