County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 4, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Tso, Kristy, 29, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Kristy Tso, 29 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .362”

C’Hair, Arron, 46, Ethete, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the lobby; “Arron C’Hair, 46 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion”

Warren, Cecilia, 31, Arapahoe, Municipal Warrant, Trespassing, Available Narrative: “Cecelia Warren, 31 yoa from Arapahoe, who also had a Riverton Municipal warrant, was arrested for Trespassing when it was learned that she had entered an apartment without permission”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: College Hill Drive, 7:31 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised items and cash were stolen from their vehicle; report pending

Theft: E Park Ave. 9:50 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their vehicle was rifled through and $40 was taken, report pending

Sex Offense: Riverton Area, 10:09 AM, Available Narrative: “An investigation has been initiated;” no further info available

Theft: Big Bend Ave. 12:17 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their vehicle was rifled through; report pending

Hit and Run: W Jefferson Ave., 11:49 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a downed light pole after hearing a loud noise; “A report was taken and Rocky Mountain Power and Riverton Fire took over the scene”