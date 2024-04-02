County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 2, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Willow, Robert, 43, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised that a subject was doubled over in front of vehicles; “Robert Willow, 43 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .404”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: E Fremont Ave.,2:23 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that a juvenile was singing a flashlight into the basement window at 2:30am

Theft: E Jackson Ave., 3:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen lawn mower; “Red Briggs model lawnmower valued at $300 was taken from the back yard of the residence – Report taken”

Theft: Birch Ave., 6:50 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “Vehicle had been started and then left unattended to warm up. A stolen report was taken and the vehicle entered into NCIC. The vehicle was later located in the 2300 block of Sapphire and returned to the RP”