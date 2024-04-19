County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 19, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Tropser, Kyle, 30, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol saw a fellow lying in the middle of the street in the 500 block of N 10th east and, after checking him out, arrested Kyle Trosper, 30 yoa from Ethete for Public Intoxication”

Brokenleg, Joseph, 31, Arapahoe, Failure to Appear Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject attempting to get into their house through a window; “Officers located the (subject) who was identified as Joseph Brokenleg, 31 yoa from Arapahoe and a routine check for wants produced an active Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear. When Mister Brokenleg was told he was under arrest for the warrant he shoved the arresting officer and was then taken into custody on the warrant along with an additional charge of Resisting Arrest”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: E Bell Ave, 11:50 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their vehicle was struck by a silver Chevy Malibu; “Scratches to the driver’s side – Report taken”