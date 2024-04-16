County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 16, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Trosper, Reginald, 30, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out near the bandshell; “Officers contacted the individual in question and he said nothing had been taken from him. Another fellow was sleeping on the ground nearby and when officers checked him out they ended up arresting Reginald Trosper, 30 yoa from Ethete for Public Intoxication”

Norse, Rudy, 55, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying in the middle of the drive-thru; “Rudy Norse, 55 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication and, as he had been issued a No Trespass Notice for the involved business on a prior occasion, he was also charged with Trespassing”

Dickinson, Joshua, 42, Riverton, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl, Available Narrative: “Three probation and parole agents on scene with a probationer & his gf needing assistance with search for 10-100 – Officer responded to the scene and, after further investigation, arrested Joshua Dickinson, 42 yoa from Riverton for felony possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Property Destruction: Walnut Drive, 7:47 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shattered truck window; report pending

Theft: N Broadway Ave., 3:10 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen baby stroller; “A black Graco brand jogging baby stroller valued at $180 was stolen from the victim’s front yard”