County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 15, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Osterkorn, 32, Riverton, Use of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: RP advised if drug use in a home with children; “Officers responded to the residence at the request of DFS and arrested Marshall Osterkorn, 32 yoa for Use of a Controlled Substance and Amber McIntyre, 30 yoa from Riverton for Child Endangerment. A two year old child was taken into protective custody”

McIntyre, Amber, 30, Riverton, Child Endangerment, Available Narrative: See above

Whiteeagle, Bryaira, 33 St. Stephens, Disturbance, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject with a possible gun; “Officers contacted the individuals involved and recovered the pistol, which turned out to b a BB gun and arrested Bryaira Whiteeagle, 33 yoa from Saint Stephens for Disturbance”

Blackburn, Cody, 45, st. Stephens, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “While conducting an extra patrol officers contacted three individuals in the building and a routine check for wants produced a Riverton Municipal warrant for Cody Blackburn, 45 yoa from Saint Stephens and he was arrested. The other two individuals were trespassed from the premises”

C’Bearing, Dudley, 37, Riverton, Fort Washakie, Available Narrative: RP advised of a possibly drunk subject sleeping on a lawn; “Dudley C’Bearing, 37 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Sunrhodes, Cory, 37, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject refusing to leave; “Cory Sunrhodes, 37 yoa from Fort Washakie had apparently consumed a large amount of mouthwash and was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Hebah, Kayla, 34, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Two females on sidewalk one slumped over and was rolling around on the ground, all blk , other blk leggings, light colored shirt; just passed them, unsure what they are doing – Kayla Hebah, 34 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 10:15 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject tried to steal a battery and threw it at the store employee when they were confronted; “Suspect was confronted outside in the parking lot and threw the battery, valued at $75, at the store clerk and fled the scene. Video surveillance is being reviewed for possible further”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 12:06 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who stole merchandise and that they wanted to be trespassed; “51 yoa from Ethete was cited for Shoplifting $140 worth of merchandise and issued a No Trespass Order for the involved business”

Theft: N 9th Street East, 6:27 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised his vehicle was broken into; “Nothing was stolen from the vehicle, which would not lock, but a cell phone which did not belong to the RP was found inside of it. The phone had “Sam” painted on the back of it and was logged into evidence”

Assault: E Jackson Ave., 8:16 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who told them they were assaulted; “Assault report was taken from a 29 yoa female victim who had blood on her chin. UTL on her assailants and she refused EMS”

Fight: E Pershing Ave., 11:45 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who punched someone; “Report pending with involvements showing that a Daralynn Iron, 31 yoa from Riverton was cited for Fighting”

Weapon Offense: E Fremont Ave., 10:06 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who pulled a gun on them while they were driving; “Apparent road rage incident. A report was taken and officers are reviewing video of the incident for further”

Fire Dept. Assist: River Bottom, 5:18 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised the river bottom was on fire; “RFD assist was provided”

Theft: Downs Circle, 1:32 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “A stolen report was taken on a gold 2007 Ford Fusion Wyoming plate #10-3304 and it was entered into NCIC”

Theft: East Sunset Drive, 4:24 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of items stolen from their vehicle; “The truck had apparently been left unlocked. Along with the missing pistol, which was loaded, $40 in cash was taken. The pistol has been entered into NCIC”

Pornogrpahy: Riiverton, 5:59 PM, Available Narrative: Report taken; no further info available