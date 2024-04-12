County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 12, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

C’Hair, Aaron, 46, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the alley; “Aaron C’Hair, 46 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Lee, Preston 27, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the alley; “Preston Lee, 27 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Goggles, Carlino, 36, Riverton, 2 Counts of Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of a “large group of homeless people fighting;” “After all was said and done on this Carlino Goggles, 36 yoa from Riverton was arrested on two counts of Battery, Desiree Duran, 34 yoa from Ethete was arrested on one count of Battery and Jennifer Shakespeare, 38 yoa from Hudson was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear”

Duran, Desiree, 34, Ethete, Battery, Available Narrative: See above

Shakespeare, Jennifer, 38, Hudson, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

Taylor, Anthony, 34, Shoshoni, Probation and Parole; Available Narrative: “Anthony Taylor, 34 yoa from Shoshoni was arrested on a two day hold for Probation & Parole”

Hill, Katera, 42, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects fighting in the road; “Katera Hill, 42 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined she had hit kicked and pulled a 30 yoa household member around by his hair”

Wempen, Cory, 50, Riverton, Probation and Parole, Available Narrative: “Cory Wempen, 50 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a 2 day arrest and hold for Probation & Parole”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Burglary: N 2nd Street West, 11:47 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone broke into the Sunset Park bathroom and vandalized it, lots of damage; report pending

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 3:23 PM, Available Narrative: “Subjects who were arrested for other crimes had property in their possession which appeared to be stolen. The business’ whose name appears on the tags will be notified for possible further”

Sex Offense: Riverton, 3:50 PM, Available Narrative: “An investigation has been initiated;” all other info redacted