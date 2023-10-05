More

    County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 5, 2023

    County 10 Staff
    All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

    Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

    LPD Arrests:

    • Morgan, Harold, 23, Fort Washakie, FCSO Warrant, No Narrative Available

    LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

    • Animal Problem: S 3rd Street, 7:28 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of black bear in yard; click here for story
    • Theft: Washakie Street, 6:58 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their license plate was stolen; UTL
