County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 4, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Robertson, David, 42, Arapahoe, LPD Warrant, No Narrative Available

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: S 4th Street, 7:47 AM, Available Narrative: 13 year old juvenile cited for property destruction over graffitti

Road Rage: N 5ht Street, 10:47 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of reckless driving and tailgating the led to a truck telling them to pull over; both drivers warned