County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – November 9-14, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Willow, Tiffany, 33, Lander, Domestic Violence, Available Narrative: None

Monroe, Lenny, 42, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject walking in the middle of the highway

Goggles, Carlino, 36, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects fighting in hotel room

Nicholls, Dustin, 26, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: None

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Main Street, 12:16 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifter; unknown suspect took $110 in dog food and left the area; UTL

Warrant Service: Railroad Street, 4:27 PM, Available Narrative: Darilyne Dodge, 38, Riverton, was served a Lander warrant at the jail

Suspicious Person: N 3rd Street, 9:30 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject in their backyard; 15 year old female of Lander cited for MIP

Theft: Main Street, 4:57 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifting; 35 year old Fort Washakie womanTrace Abeyta was cited for shoplifting

Theft: Main Street, 5:49 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifting; UTL; known suspects; report forwarded to County Attorney for charges and warrants