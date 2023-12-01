County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – November 29 / December 1, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

McLeod, Kenny, 55, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying in the parking lot who kept falling over backwards

C’Hair, Christopher, 37, Lander, Warrant, Available Narrative: None

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PD Accident: N 2nd Street, 7:28 AM, Available Narrative: 2 vehicle accident

PD Accident, S 2nd Street, 8:41 AM, Available Narrative: Snow grader hit side of car

Theft: Lincoln Street, 1:46 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen grain scoop

MIP/MUI: Main Street, 2:11 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated 15 year old; cited for MIP