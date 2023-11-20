County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – November 17-20, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Sunrhodes, Cory, 32, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP Advised of an intoxicated and belligerent subject

Anderson, Brian, 37, Lander, LPD Warrants, Available Narrative: None

Sunrhodes, Elliot, 38, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP Advised of an intoxicated subject

Lynn, Maxwell, 29, Oregon, DUI, Available Narrative: None

Duncan, Edwin, 47, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: None

Howell, Lyndon, 24, Riverton, FCSO Warrant, Theft Citation, Available Narrative: RP had advised the subject stole from the store the day before and came back the next day, requested he be trespassed

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Main Street, 12:42 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject stole items from store; UTL

Vandalism: N 10 Street, 10:54 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of slashed tires