County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 7, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

None

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Valley View Drive, 8:33 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen money from cabinet that had its lock cut; under investigation

Agency Assist: 11:00 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a sexual assault; “incident transferred, not in LPD jurisdiction

Theft: Main Street, 10:21 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifter; unknown male took alcohol and left the store, UTL