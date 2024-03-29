County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 28, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

Shakespeare, Carlo, 39, Lander, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Dept. Assist: Washakie Street, 7:44 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of gas smell; LVFD handled