County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 26/27, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

Dokic, Filip, 33, Hudson, Public Intoxication, Shoplifting, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject tried to steal sunglasses then walked around the store; soon returned the sunglasses

Jennings, Ethan, 23, Riverton, 2 FCSO Warrants, Available Narrative: none

Cadotte, Loucinda, 46, Lander, Probation/Parole hold, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person: Main Street, Lander, 10:09 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was going back in forth from the front to back entrances of the business screaming to be let in but the business was closed; subject was contacted and moved along