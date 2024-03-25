County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 25, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Whiteplume, Allen, 38, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject passed out on the sidewalk

Slovisky, Anne, 35, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: none

Smith, Maria, 43, Lander, 2 FCSO Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects fighting

Sunrhodes, Cory, 37, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying next to the front door

Moss, Lorena, 50, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was getting angry with customers who would not give her a ride to the hospital

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vicious Animal: Washakie Street, 12:47 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that dogs attacked their chickens; dogs impounded

Theft: E Main Street, 1:01 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects who took a “floor is we” sign from the store; Yesceniya Trujillo 18 yo from Lander charged with theft/MIP; Darryk Lee 18 yo from Lander cited with MIP; 17 yo from Riverton and 16 yo from Lander cited for MIP

Vandalism: Main Street, 10:09 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone left paper with derogatory sayings on the building; no damage found, paper disposed of