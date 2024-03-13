County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 13, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

LoneBear, Bronco, 28, Lander, Domestic Violence, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject hit them in the face

Velarde, Isaiah, 28, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Washakie Street, 4:48 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they saw a child go through their mailbox and take something out of it on their RING camera; UTL