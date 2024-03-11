County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 11, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Trowbridge, Theresa, 26, Lander, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Hebah, Jubelle, 40, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: none

Kingston, Richard, 77, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of two intoxicated subjects

Chingman, Matthew, 28, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of two intoxicated subjects

Brown, Clinton, 61, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of belligerent subject refusing to pay for their drinks

Edmonds, Christopher, 32, Kinnear, DUI, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Littering: Market Street, 8:45 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of garbage left at a dumpster that did not belong there