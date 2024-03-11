More

    County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 11, 2024

    County 10 Staff
    County 10 Staff

    All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

    Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

    LPD Arrests:

    • Trowbridge, Theresa, 26, Lander, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none
    • Hebah, Jubelle, 40, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: none
    • Kingston, Richard, 77, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of two intoxicated subjects
    • Chingman, Matthew, 28, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of two intoxicated subjects
    • Brown, Clinton, 61, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of belligerent subject refusing to pay for their drinks
    • Edmonds, Christopher, 32, Kinnear, DUI, Available Narrative: none

    LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

    • Littering: Market Street, 8:45 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of garbage left at a dumpster that did not belong there
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.