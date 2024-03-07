County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 1-6 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Myers, Amy, 47, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: none

Delorme, Emily, 46, Saint Stephens, Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Chingman, Matthew, 28, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on the riverwalk

C’Bearing, Ariel, 22, Lander, County and City Warrants, Available Narrative: none

Rowan, Alec, 19, Fort Washakie, Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment, Theft, Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifter

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Citizen Assist: Main Street, 11:08 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of the accidental discharge of a firearm; no injuries, report taken

Weapon Offense: Main Street, 6:20 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they heard a single gunshot; UTL

Burglary: Eugene Street, 10:17 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone broke into their house; soda taken, unknown suspect

Indecent Exposure: Main Street, 1:40 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a male subject showed them a picture of his genitals through a window; unknown male, UTL

Fire Dept. Assist: Main Street, 1:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of electric fire; LVFD handled

MIP/MUI: N 2nd Street, 8:52 PM, Available Narrative: 18 and 16 yo’s both cited for MUI