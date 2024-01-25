County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 25, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

No Arrests

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Animal Bites: N 1st Street, 11:49 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were bit by a dog, which caused a bruise but no skin breakage; 93 year old Lander resident Doloris Milner was cited for biting animal

Traffic Offense: Fremont Street, 1:35 PM, Available Narrative: 18 year old Lander resident Bryshawn Willis was cited for riding a snow machine in City Park