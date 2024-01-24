County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 24, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Amboh, Justin, 30, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Animal Abuse: N 10th Street, 9:29 AM, Available Narrative: Request made per Animal Control Officer; 26 year old Lander resident Drew Deking cited for animal cruelty

Theft: Main Street, 4:50 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of juveniles who stole toys from a store; juveniles/parents were warned and the toy was returned