County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 23, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Villa, Donald, 53, Arapahoe, Theft, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject who stole meat

Topance, Paul, Lander, Violation of Protection Order, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject on property where they were no trespassed

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Dept. Assist: Lincoln Street, 12:24 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of smoke in a building; LVFD handled

PD Accident: Main Street, 6:21 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they hit a deer with their car but it did not die; deer was “disposed of”