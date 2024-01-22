County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 22, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Martel, Riley, 25, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: none

Bedard, Amber, 27, Riverton, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Mckim, Dakota, 33, Riverton, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Friday, Chauncey, 57, Ethete, Trespass, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject refusing to leave

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Highway 789, 2:46 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a cold shoplifting; “unknown male and female subjects took a bottle of alcohol and ran out the back door; UTL”