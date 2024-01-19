County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 19, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Addison, Ciara, 18, Lander, Public Intoxication, MIP, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was screaming

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: Sweetwater Street, 8:20 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a hit and tun; no suspects