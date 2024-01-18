County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 18, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

Rowan, Codi, 22, Lander, Domestic Violence, Available Narrative: RP advised their neighbor knocked on their door and said their wife beat him, asked for them to call LPD

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: Lincoln Street, 9:21 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone hit their car during the night