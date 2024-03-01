More

    County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 27-March 1, 2024

    County 10 Staff
    All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

    Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

    LPD Arrests:

    • Enos, Danelle, 31, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Assault, Property Destruction, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject assaulted their son, and attempted to hit them in the head with a bottle; they then pinned the subject down until law enforcement showed up

    LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

    • Theft: Main Street, 10:05 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject stole liquor and candy; 44 year old Riverton male Michael Cousineau was cited for shoplifting
    • Ambulance/Medical Assist: Baldwin Creek Road, 11:48 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject with shallow breathing and low heart rate; EMS handled
    • Vandalism: 151 N 9th Street, 5:07 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a busted window; unknown suspect
