County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 27-March 1, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

Enos, Danelle, 31, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Assault, Property Destruction, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject assaulted their son, and attempted to hit them in the head with a bottle; they then pinned the subject down until law enforcement showed up

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Main Street, 10:05 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject stole liquor and candy; 44 year old Riverton male Michael Cousineau was cited for shoplifting

Ambulance/Medical Assist: Baldwin Creek Road, 11:48 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject with shallow breathing and low heart rate; EMS handled

Vandalism: 151 N 9th Street, 5:07 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a busted window; unknown suspect