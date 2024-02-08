County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 2-8, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

St. Clair, Guy, 50, Fort Washakie, Shoplifting, Public Intoxication, Possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who stole a candy bar

Tillman, Jadin, 22, Fort Washakie, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Gagon, Daniel, 44, Lander, Peace Disturbance, Available Narrative: RP advised of a loud subject stomping in the house and in the halls

Schamp, Preston, 44, Lander, Domestic Violence, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject slapped them and stole their debit card

Hitshew, Tyler, 27, Lander, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Hall, Bernadette, 53, Arapahoe, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Eagle, Adrian, 37, Ethete, 3 FCSO Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised

Norse, Daisy, 28, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Controlled Substance Possession: Main Street, 10:55 AM, Available Narrative: 38 year old male of Kinnear Clifford Lamebear was cited for: DUS, speeding, red light violation, no insurance, possession of marijuana

Theft: Market Street, 4:29 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle

Theft: Market Street, 7:22 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen vehicle; possibly same subjects as above

Controlled Substance Possession: Smith Court, 12:49 PM, 11 year old juvenile cited for possession of marijuana

Simple Assault: Macfarlane Drive, 1:46 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subjects were being rude and were told to leave, but then the RP as shoved by a subject; 38 year old male of Lander Chad Bush was cited for assault

Traffic Offense: Fremont Street, 3:04 PM, Available Narrative: 16 year old Lnder juvenile cited for careless driving

Traffic Offense: Highway 789, 12:18 PM, Available Narrative: 45 year old male of Kinnear Royal Eagle cited for speeding and no driver’s license

MIP/MUI: Baldwin Creek Road, 1:12 PM, Available Narrative: 16 year old Lander Juvenile cited for possession of a controlled substance and possession of alcohol