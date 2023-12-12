County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – December 6-12, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.
LPD Arrests:
- Bush, Chad, 38, Lander, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: Bush was served a warrant at the county jail
- Aragon, Kristine, 24, Fort Washakie, 2 LPD Warrants, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none
- Thayer, Western, 35, Fort Washakie, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: none
- Morton, Melissa, 46, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a drunk driver
- Sunrhodes, Cory, 37, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: none
LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:
- Theft: Northside Drive, 10:12 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen government license plate; unknown suspect
- PD Accident: E Main Street, 12:44 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle that rolled into a building
- Theft: Main Street, 9:12 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who stole a bottle of vodka; unknown subject
- Theft: Main Street, 2:28 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the tip jar was stolen from the coffee shop; under investigation