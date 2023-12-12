County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – December 6-12, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

Bush, Chad, 38, Lander, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: Bush was served a warrant at the county jail

Aragon, Kristine, 24, Fort Washakie, 2 LPD Warrants, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Thayer, Western, 35, Fort Washakie, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: none

Morton, Melissa, 46, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a drunk driver

Sunrhodes, Cory, 37, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Northside Drive, 10:12 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen government license plate; unknown suspect

PD Accident: E Main Street, 12:44 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle that rolled into a building

Theft: Main Street, 9:12 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who stole a bottle of vodka; unknown subject

Theft: Main Street, 2:28 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the tip jar was stolen from the coffee shop; under investigation