County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – December 21, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Francis, Samuel, 32, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: None

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Grand View Drive, 7:59 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their generator was stolen from their truck; unknown suspect

Threatening: Jefferson Street, 12:35 PM, Available Narrative: unsubstantiated report from 2 students, no threat found; click here to read more