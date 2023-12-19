County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – December 12-19, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Goggles, Keno, 39, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: none

Bell, Joann, 32, Fort Washakie, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: none

Soundingsides, Claire, 40, Ethete, Theft, Property Destruction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: none

Schroader, Steven, 69, Utah, Felony Warrant out of Utah, Available Narrative: none

Grosegebauer, Cory, 38, Lander, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Amboh, Justin, 30, Fort Washakie, Theft, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who stole a bottle of alcohol and ran out the door

C’Bearing, Dudley, 37, Fort Washakie, Theft, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who attempted to steal two bottles of alcohol

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: 11th Street, 8:02 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was intoxicated and refusing to leave; 32 year old Lander female was cited for trespassing

Loitering: Grand View Drive, 10:43 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping in the post office; subject moved along