County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – September 1

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Arrests:

Cole, Aidan, 31, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant, No Narrative Available

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fight: Redwood Road, Riverton, 9:54 AM, Available Narrative: Assisted RPD

Threatening: Highway 26, Dubois, 12:15 PM, Available Narrative: Under investigation

Fire Dept. Assist: E Washington Ave., Riverton, 1:47 PM, Available Narrative: Assisted RPD

REDDI: E Main Street, Riverton, 2:01 PM, Available Narrative: Assisted RPD

Vandalism: Gas Hills Road, 9:36 PM, Available Narrative: RP was out scouting and found her car window had been broken and the vehicle had been gone through when they returned

Weapon Offense: S Federal Blvd., Riverton, 2:25 AM, Available Narrative: Assisted RPD

Additional Information Provided by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 47 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 14 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 2 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

4 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 1 other alcohol related charges, O felony charges, and 6 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 178 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 176 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 2 inmates are being housed out of the facility.