County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – November 6, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Felter, Arvin, 32, St. Stephens, No Proof of Insurance, DWUS, No Narrative Available

Monroe, Leo, 33, Ethete, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court Warrant, Probation Revocation Warrant, No Narrative Available

Morado, Thomasine, 27, St. Stephens, Failure to Appear Warrant, No Narrative Available

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Beebee Road, Lander, 12:17 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject drove away without paying at the Fremont County Solid Waste station

Agency Assist: Rendezvous Road, 12:56 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone stole two ponies from them

Suspicious Person: Quarter Horse Circle, Riverton, 4:29 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject had “set up camp” in their barn

Trespassing: Highway 26, Riverton, 5:56 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject trespassed on their property and they confronted them

Obstruction of Justice: Highway 789, Riverton, 1:33 AM, Available Narrative: Subject fed from vehicle stop

Theft: Main Street, Hudson, 6:21 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their patio furniture was stolen

Intoxicated Driver: Gas Hills Road, Riverton, 3:06 AM, Available Narrative: 17 year old juvenile arrested for DWUI; several passengers cited for underage consumption

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 138 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 52 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 9 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 3 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 1 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

22 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 5 other alcohol related charges, 8 felony charges, and 36 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 156 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 154 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 2 inmates are being housed out of the facility.