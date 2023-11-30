County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – November 29, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

FCSO Arrests:

Gonzales, Victor, 35, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: None

Selby, Nancy, 38, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Tuten, Summer, 34, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: None

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Assault: Main Street, Hudson, Available Narrative: RP advised they were sitting in their car when a lady came up and tazed them and beat them up; under investigation, charges pending

PD Accident: Peterson Road, Riverton, 1:36 PM, Available Narrative: truck vs cattle hauler; no injuries, minimal damage

Fight: College Hill Drive, Riverton, 3:35 PM, Available Narrative: assisted RPD

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 41 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 11 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 1 time.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

8 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, 0 other alcohol related charges, 0 felony charges, and 15 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 146 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 145 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility.