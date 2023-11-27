County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – November 22-27, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

FCSO Arrests:

Behan, Robin, 41, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Black, Sterling, 22, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, DWUI, DWUS, No Interlock Device, No Proof of Insurance, Registration Violation, Open Container, Stop Sign, Available Narrative: None

Kuhn, Dustin, 43, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vandom, Rodney, 22, Riverton, Weston County Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Warren, Jaclynn, 23, Rock Springs, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: None

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PI Accident: Highway 26, Riverton, 2:46 PM, Available Narrative: Assisted WHP with a 2 vehicle accident

Threatening: Peaks Road, Lander, 7:56 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised an intoxicated subject pulled a gun at her husband’s chest and then hit him with a vehicle; under investigation

Fire Department Assist: Major Ave., Riverton, 8:46 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a truck on fire near propane tank and RV, with the RV soon catching on fire

Agency Assist: Highway 789, Riverton, 1:40 PM, Available Narrative: Assisted WHP with a one vehicle rollover

Fire Department Assist: Highway 26, Riverton, Available Narrative: RP advised of vehicle engulfed in flames

Motorist Assist: Lysite/Moneta Road, Moneta, 9:33 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they got stuck on the road after following GPS and turning off the highway; Deputies were able to get the vehicle unstuck and help them back onto the highway

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 120 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 155 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 83 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 12 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 9 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 2 of them reporting property damage.

21 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 8 other alcohol related charges, 3 felony charges, and 34 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 145 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 122 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility.