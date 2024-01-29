County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office January 29, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Biglake, Namoa, 31, Riverton, Possession of Methamphetamine, Child Endangering, Theft/Taking Warrant, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: none

Enos, Chalsey, 34, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Helming, Nickolas, 33, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Tunnel Hill Road, Pavillion, 1:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen hay; under investigation

Intoxication: S Federal Blvd., Riverton, 9:00 PM, Available Narrative: Juvenile male cited for MUI

Fire Dept. Assist: Country Garden Lane, Lander, 11:37 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of vehicle/tractor on fire in their barn

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 64 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 56 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 12 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

14 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 5 other alcohol related charges, 2 felony charges, and 26 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 129 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 124 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 5 inmates are being housed out of the facility.