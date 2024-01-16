County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office January 16, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

No Arrests

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Elkhorn Drive, Riverton, 9:27 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of employee stealing things when they were let go

PI Accident: Country Acres Road, Riverton, 9:59 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a vehicle slid off the road and hit a telephone pole

PI Accident: Country Acres Road, Riverton, 2:35 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a vehicle slid off the road and hit a stop sign

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 22 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 29 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 1 time.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 3 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

1 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, O other alcohol related charges, 0 felony charges, and 1 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 154 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 153 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, O are on home detention out of the facility, and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility.