County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office January 15, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Bell, Jesse, 38, Riverton, Reckless Endangering, Battery, Interference with a Peace Officer, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: none

Eagleroad, Katie, 42, Riverton, Taking Controlled Substance Into Jail, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Franco-Guerra, Wilder, 45, Lancaster California, Interference with a Peace Officer, DWUS, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Dept. Assist: S Indiana Ave., Hudson, 2:20 PM, Available Narrative: click here to read more

Fire Dept. Assist: Hillcrest Drive, Lander, Deadman Gulch Road, 7:19 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a goat pen on fire

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 95 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 64 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 13 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 6 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 3 of them reporting property damage.

26 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 3 Driving While Under The Influence, 3 other alcohol related charges, 4 felony charges, and 40 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 154 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 153 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility.