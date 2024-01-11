County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office January 11, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Juvenile, 15, Drug Court Violation, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: Young Road, Riverton, 3:10 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle that ran through their fence

Vandalism: Aster Street, Lander, 4:58 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of storage units that had their locks cut and were vandalized; inder investigation

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 36 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 2 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 16 times.

Advertisement

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

11 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, 1 other alcohol related charge, 0 felony charges, and 15 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 141 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 140 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility.