County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office February 5, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Bennett, Michael, 34, Riverton, 2nd Degree Arson, Animal Cruelty, Interference with Emergency Call, Available Narrative: under investigation

Brannan, Uriah, 26, Riverton, Child Endangering, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Coen, George, 55, Riverton, Probation Revocation Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Demartine, Gilbert, 47, Riverton, Child Endangering, Taking a Controlled Substance Into Jail, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants, Available Narrative: none

Lincoln, Anthony, 19, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Mathes, Danny, 50, Riverton, DWUS, No Interlock Device, Interference with Peace Officer, Open Container, Available Narrative: none

Sebring, Bryce, 37, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: none

Wagon, Trinity, 23, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Agency Assist: Red Wolf Place, Riverton, 6:58 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a high speed chase; FCSO assisted WRPD

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 90 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 50 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 5 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 1 of them reporting property damage.

26 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 2 Driving While Under The Influence, 6 other alcohol related charges, 5 felony charges, and 36 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 148 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 143 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, O are on home detention out of the facility, and 5 inmates are being housed out of the facility