County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – August 28/29

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Arrests:

Harris, Martin, 58, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, No Further Narrative Available

Guthrie, John, 62, Riverton, Interference with an Emergency Call, Probation Revocation Warrant

Stanley, Veronica, 43, Riverton, Contempt of Court, No Further Narrative Available

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: West Pavillion Road, Pavillion, 7:32 AM, Available Narrative: RP stated that a black steer was hit the night before and no one was around

Property Destruction: W Main Street, Riverton, 9:50 AM No Further Narrative Available

1 Ambulance Medical Assist Call, No Further Narrative Available

Intoxication: Federal Blvd., Riverton, 1:58 PM, Available Narrative: Subject passed out in drive through; subject moved along

Warrant Arrest: Riverton, Assisted RPD, No Further Narrative Available

Stab/Gunshot: Federal Blvd., Riverton, 4:47 PM, Assisted RPD, No Further Narrative Available

PI Accident: Bass Lake Road, Shoshoni, 9:08 PM, Available Narrative: Driver hit a cow; no injuries reported

Search and Rescue: Dubois, Available Narrative: Accidental activation

Agency Assist: Available Narrative: Assisted State Parks for reports of fireworks or gunshots in campground

Agency Assist: Available Narrative: Assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wind River Police Department in regards to woman run over by own vehicle

Search and Rescue: Available Narrative: Subject was reported to have fallen off of Gannett Peak; Search and Rescue Mission ongoing

Search and Rescue: Available Narrative: 46-year-old male reported to have fallen off a rock into the water, resulting in dislocated shoulder and possible broken ankle; Search and Rescue Mission Ongoing

PI Accident: Pilot Butte Road, Kinnear, Available Narrative: Subject spun off the road, partially rolled and became stuck inside; no injuries reported

Theft: N Federal Blvd., Riverton, No Further Narrative Available

Hit and Run: Squaw Creek Road, Lander, 9:15 AM, Available Narrative: A fence was reportedly run into

9 Other Agency Assist Calls

Additional Information Provided by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

August 28: The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports that over the 72 hours from August 25-28, the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 146 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 52 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 4 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 2 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

22 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 3 Driving While Under The Influence, 1 other alcohol related charges, 4 felony charges, and 34 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 173 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 172 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility.

August 29: The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports that over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 29 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 22 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 1 time.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

6 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, I other alcohol related charges, 0 felony charges, and 12 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 174 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 173 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility.