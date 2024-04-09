County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office April 9, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Blackburn, Anamae, 18, Fort Washakie, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Cousineau, Brandon, 36, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Herbig, Andrew, 33, Lander, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: none

Taylor, Tuff, 19, Shoshoni, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Criminal Entry: Tulip Street, Lander, 12:14 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of pry marks on the outside of the doorframe to the building

Agency Assist: Highway 789, Lander, 5:59 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted LPD; all other info redacted

Agency Assist: West Sunset Drive, Riverton, 10:42 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted RPD; all other info redacted

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 41 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 9 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 4 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

16 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, 2 other alcohol related charges, 1 felony charge, and 16 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 157 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 153 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.