Cougars fall in controversial loss to Big Piney

It was a game that should have ended in regulation according to Wind River High School officials. The Cougars officially lost 65-61 to Big Piney in overtime, but a situation with the scorebook, midway through the game had the score changed from Wind River leading 25-22 to a reversal of the score giving Big Piney a 25-23 advantage. Ford David hit a jump shot – h/t Randy Tucker

The change was reflected in a review of the game film according to Wind River coaches.

An appeal was filed with the Wyoming High School Activities Association but no action was taken and Big Piney advanced to a 4:30 pm semi-final game with Greybull at Riverton High School while Wind River is in a loser-out game on the same floor against Kemmerer at 10 am Friday.

The Cougars have struggled to find cohesiveness this season, but Thursday’s game was their best team-oriented play of the season. Juaquin Stevens high on a jump shot – h/t Randy Tucker

They passed the ball well, taking it around the perimeter for open outside shots.

The game was fast-paced, hectic at times, and full of collisions and hard contact. There weren’t many free throws shot as both teams bombed away from beyond the arc. The Cougars hit eight 3-pointers and the Punchers nine in the contest. Wind River had only four free throw attempts on the game and hit three of those. Big Piney was 11 of 14.

The game rolled down to an extra four-minute period. Wind River had a chance to win it in regulation with 16 seconds left on the clock and the ball at half court but they turned it over.

Mato Amos hit an outside shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Seniors Rowdy Shearer and Wambli Romero both fouled out late in the game.

Romero paced the Cougars with 27 points, Mato Amos had 17, and Ford David. 10.

BIG PINEY 13 14 15 15 8 – 65

WIND RIVER 16 9 16 16 5 – 61

Big Piney – Hibbert 6 (1) 3-6 18, Stoutenberg 4 (4) 2-2 22, Walton 2 (1) 2-3 9, Bennet (2) 1-2 7, Espenscheid 1 (1) 0-0 5. Totals 15 (9) 8-14 65

Wind River – Mato Amos 2 (3) 2-2 17, Ford David 5 0-0 10, Wambli Romero 9 (3) 27, Juaquin Stevens (1) 1-2 4, Rowdy Shearer 1 (1) 0-0 5. Totals 17 (8) 3-4 61

