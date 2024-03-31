Cooler with another round of precipitation this Easter Sunday

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton says it will be “a bit cooler today. Another round of snow moves through, with some snow/rain mix possible this afternoon. Warm temperatures, possible rain mix, and a spring sun angle will mean snow has difficulty sticking until this evening. Use caution traveling either tonight or Monday morning as snow is more likely to stick.”

Today’s highs in the 10 range from 33 degrees in South Pass City to 42 degrees in Shoshoni. Check out the graphic below with the highs near you and the expected snowfall through Monday morning.

To view the road condition map, click here.

h/t NWSR