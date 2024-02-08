Cooler temperatures for Thursday; better chances of snow return Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – A low pressure center will be strengthening but moving away from the area to the northeast and across the northern plains today, February 8, according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson.

This will result in some lingering moisture that might lead to some flurries and snow showers today, Lipson added, but this will give way to partly sunny skies by this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that there will be a better chance of snow returning Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the mid teens. h/t NWSR