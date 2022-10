(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County can expect a cooler day today, as a cold front drops southward.

Breezy to windy conditions will develop, and possible showers will be scattered through northern and eastern locations.

Dry and mild weather returns Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the lower 60’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 56 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 30’s to lower 40’s. h/t NWSR