(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are expected to remain dry through Thursday, when chances for thunderstorms begin to increase.

Temperatures will remain to be slightly below normal today, under mostly clear skies and light winds.

Temperatures will warm up Tuesday, rising into the 90s east of the Divide.

Highs will be in the 70’s to 80’s today, with lows tonight in the 50’s. h/t NWSR