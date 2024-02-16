Cook signs with Wilmington University

(Riverton, WY) – Former Riverton resident Hayden Cook earned a scholarship to play softball at Div II Wilmington University in Delaware. Hayden is a 2024 graduate of Cherry Creek High School in Colorado.

Hayden was on the varsity softball team for all four years at CCHS. Starting every game beginning her freshman season. She was a 3x All-League selection and 2x All-Academic All-State. She plans to major in Health Sciences.

She is the daughter of Daniel Cook of Riverton, WY, Jamie Lynn Cook of Denver, CO and granddaughter of Kent and Vikki Cook of Riverton, WY.

Hayden’s paternal family all still live in Fremont County. Her father, Daniel, is a 2004 graduate of Wind River High School. h/t Jamie Lynn Cook h/t Jamie Lynn Cook