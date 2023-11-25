Contracts, grants, allocations and more to come before the Riverton School Board on Nov. 28

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

There will be a presentation of Rec Board Volunteers of the Year – Group: Riverton Balloon

Club and Individual Award: Linda Bebout.

In addition, there will be seven action items, which are as follows:

Ted May is recommending the Board award a contract to Plan One/Architects of Cody, Wyoming in the amount of $40,300.00 to perform Professional Services for the Rendezvous Fire Alarm System Replacement Project. This project is scheduled for the spring/summer of 2024.

Ted May is recommending the Board award a contract to Plan One/Architects of Cody, Wyoming in the amount of $45,300.00 to perform Professional Services for the Career Center Lighting Upgrade Project. This project is scheduled for the spring/summer of 2024.

Fremont County School District No. 25 has received notification of a $20,000.00 allocation for the Cutting Edge Grant. The funds are to be used in the CTE Department for Computers and Computer Accessories.

Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board accept the increased allocation for Title II-A for the

2023-2024 grant year: Title II-A increased from an allocation of $458,676.99 to $460,857.46

The Superintendent recommends the Board approve the amended Policy 5335 “Salary Advancement (Certified)”; amended Policy 5340 “Hours (Certified Staff)”; Policy 5126 “Injuries in the Workplace” on first reading.

Ted May is recommending the Board award the bid for the RHS Library Shelving Replacement Project to TMI Systems Corporation of Dickinson, ND in the bid amount of $58,435.00. This was the low bid of three bids received.

Ted May is recommending the Board award the bid for the Aspen ELC Sidewalk Replacement Project to 71 Construction of Riverton, WY in the bid amount of $50,699.00. This was the low bid of four bids received.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.